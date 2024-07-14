Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fortive by 815.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 93,193 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Fortive by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fortive by 7.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,419,000 after buying an additional 53,849 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 25.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after buying an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

