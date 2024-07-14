Empowered Funds LLC Sells 12,059 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $335.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

