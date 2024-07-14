Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 85,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 84,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.98 million, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim purchased 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,576.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $26,282.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,233 shares of company stock valued at $231,415. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics



Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Stories

