Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 17,864 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

