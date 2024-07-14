Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,339 Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQMG stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.