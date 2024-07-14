Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 18,945 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 334.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,844,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

