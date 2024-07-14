Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $185,292,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $44,837,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $220.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.54. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $231.53.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,489.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

