Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $334.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.94.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

