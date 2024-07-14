Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $403,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 563,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 385,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 141,652 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

