Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

