Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,068 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1,109.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Boeing by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $182.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

