Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 7,882 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after purchasing an additional 778,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TC Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.03.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.