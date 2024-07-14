EOS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $59.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001573 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

