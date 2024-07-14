Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 1,495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Consolidator Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 698,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 510,718 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 266,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 70,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

