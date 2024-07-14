Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.23

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.39. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 111,419 shares changing hands.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fanuc Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.