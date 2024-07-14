FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

