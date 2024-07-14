First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $238.53 and last traded at $234.64. 419,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,483,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.45.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLR. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

