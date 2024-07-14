First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stock Position Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.75% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2216 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

