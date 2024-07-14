First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.