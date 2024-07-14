Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after buying an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after acquiring an additional 372,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $48.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.