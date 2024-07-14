Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 418 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Chemours by 1,510.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Chemours Stock Up 1.0 %

Chemours stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 46.67%. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

