Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gerdau Price Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Gerdau by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 186,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 16.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGB. Bank of America raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

