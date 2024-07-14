Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.50

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$54.50 and last traded at C$54.38, with a volume of 78849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.64.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.93.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$938.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$956.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.0599002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 28,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$1,119,222.00. Also, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total transaction of C$161,200.13. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

