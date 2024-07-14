Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.
Gladstone Capital Price Performance
Shares of GLAD stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $534.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
About Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.
