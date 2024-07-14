Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOODN opened at $21.51 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

