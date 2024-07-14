Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of GOODN opened at $21.51 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
