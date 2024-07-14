Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $523.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

