Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

