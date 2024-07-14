Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Short Interest Update

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $125.47.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $39,010.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $39,010.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,509.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total transaction of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 513.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

