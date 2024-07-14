Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10.
About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.