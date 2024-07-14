Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

