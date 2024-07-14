Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading Up 4.7%

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDST. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 483,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 98,622 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition in the first quarter worth $275,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

