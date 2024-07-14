Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 846,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 408,722 shares.The stock last traded at $35.04 and had previously closed at $34.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 281.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after buying an additional 916,847 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,799,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,548,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,404,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after purchasing an additional 214,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

