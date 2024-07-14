Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.64. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 7,448 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.47%.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

