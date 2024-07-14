Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Shares Up 4.8%

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Get Grayscale Future of Finance ETF alerts:

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

About Grayscale Future of Finance ETF

The Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks identified as shaping the Future of Finance. GFOF was launched on Feb 1, 2022 and is managed by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Future of Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.