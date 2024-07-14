GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,830 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $210.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,721 shares of company stock valued at $46,009,001 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.