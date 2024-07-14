GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $612,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

