Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 435 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $498.87 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

