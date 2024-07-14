Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Update

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 200,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hanryu Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRYU opened at $0.25 on Friday. Hanryu has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

