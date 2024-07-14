HashAI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,093.88 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One HashAI token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashAI has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. HashAI has a market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $71,093.88 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00040381 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $63,807.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars.

