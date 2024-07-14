Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading 1% Higher

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $66.28. 1,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.
Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).
