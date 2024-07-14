Henderson Group Plc Janus Buys 47,492 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 47,492 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,724,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,406.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 28,326 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 166,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $589,449.10.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.