Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.06% of Herbalife worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 30,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,421.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,485 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

