Hilltop National Bank Invests $1.01 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.12. The company has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

