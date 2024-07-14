Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.31. 2,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

