IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

