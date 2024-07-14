Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 180.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

