Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after buying an additional 643,044 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,087,000 after buying an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,523,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,804,000 after buying an additional 51,493 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

