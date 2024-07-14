io.net (IO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $226.35 Million

io.net (IO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00003969 BTC on exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $226.35 million and approximately $86.55 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, io.net has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Get io.net alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

io.net Token Profile

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 2.39551591 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $99,207,083.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for io.net Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for io.net and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.