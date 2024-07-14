IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $539.57 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

