iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.19

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 8017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $697.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

