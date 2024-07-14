iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.19

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.19 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 8017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.45.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $697.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
