iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 124,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3,278.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 64,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $199.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

